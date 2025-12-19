Unlocking the Power of Your ID Card 

By Adam Hollier, Contributing Columnist

One of the many horrifying lessons we’ve learned in 2025 is just how much power there is in our ID cards and driver’s licenses. Under the Trump administration, ICE agents have rounded up and imprisoned lawful U.S. Citizens, and those without proper IDs have faced detention or been threatened with deportation.

These intimidation tactics and blatant misuse of power are a stain on our nation’s soul – but they are also a reminder of the power of our driver’s license, and the importance of electing leaders who will break down barriers to getting proper IDs and ensure that those who lose or misplace theirs are able to acquire new ones quickly and easily. Getting an ID shouldn’t require long and unpredictable waits at SOS Branch offices, force us to miss work, or cost us hard-earned time with our loved ones. You also shouldn’t be stuck with a photo you don’t like. It’s a simple thing, but you should be able to bring your own photo, just like you can for a passport, and have the photo you want on your ID.

Here in Michigan, we rely on our Secretary of State to oversee this process. We’ve made big strides in recent years, but as our world changes, there is more we can still do. This upcoming election, we have the chance to strengthen and streamline our ID processes, improve overall services for every Michigander, and build a bulwark against those who threaten our families and our neighbors – whether it’s an identity thief, scammer, or the President of the United States.

We also have the opportunity to reinvent what our IDs can do for us.

For me, it all comes down to two main goals: First, using your ID to enhance your own personal protection from fraud and identity theft, and second, using your ID to make it easier and more efficient to provide critical information for healthcare access, business transactions, and much more. This would all be by your own personal choice and have the same levels of security and verification that we use any time you travel abroad or apply for a loan or other financing.

Imagine a world where your ID could help you sign documents online and prevent people from stealing your identity. Imagine if it could make business transactions safer and more secure. Where cashless payments and digital wallets can be tied to your ID. Imagine if you could choose to add information to your license that first responders could access to find out about critical allergies, blood types, or emergency contacts. Imagine a world where your ID would make it easier to provide insurance information at your doctor’s office, or if you find yourself in a car accident.

It could save lives, money, and utilizing blockchain technology, make you more secure from hackers and info leaks.

We’ve already seen companies and agencies using IDs and state-of-the-art virtual verification to confirm vital information about customers and reduce fraud. Now, we have the opportunity as a state to take the next steps and once again lead the nation in innovation and ingenuity.

We should also look into how to move beyond physical IDs. I know there are plenty of times I only have my wallet to have my ID. Imagine a world where losing your ID while traveling or while you are out on a run is just less of an issue because you can pull it up on your phone the same way you use your credit/debit card.

Digital IDs are certainly coming in the near future and will allow for even greater security measures and identity protection. Once again, imagine if your ID didn’t have to only be a physical card, but a protected profile that you could bring up on your phone or mobile device. You would never have to worry about losing your wallet or ID again. It would always be there, making updating and renewing it a seamless and inexpensive process.

In a world where identity theft and online fraud are far-reaching, it’s time to create a state-issued digital ID that is safe and secure. All of these are ideas that are worth exploring in depth with security and consumer protection experts. They certainly won’t happen overnight and need a great deal of public input.

The key here is that we strive to make our IDs not only the most secure in the entire country, but also the most convenient and dynamic.