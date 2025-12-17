Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr., Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat to Present 13th Annual Toy Giveaway for Children of Incarcerated Parents

TODAY AT 5 p.m.

This afternoon, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat will host the 13th Annual Toy Giveaway to provide holiday gifts for children with a parent who is currently incarcerated. The annual event is intended to ensure children feel supported during the holiday season and to strengthen family hope and connection during a difficult time.

“Every child deserves a Merry Christmas—no matter what circumstances their family is facing,” said Arrington. “When a parent is incarcerated, the holidays can be especially hard, and this giveaway is one way we can remind these children that they are seen, they are loved, and this community is still wrapping its arms around them.”

Event Details

What: 13th Annual Toy Giveaway to Children of Inmates

Who: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr.; Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat, Children of Inmates

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Atlanta, GA 30349