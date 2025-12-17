Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $800,000 to Co-design New Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Equity Program

Morehouse School of Medicine is one of three institutions in the country

to serve as coordinating centers for the multi-year research program

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced it has received $800,000 to serve as a co-designer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) new “Health Equity Research for Action (HERA)” multi-year research program. Morehouse School of Medicine will serve as one of three HERA coordinating centers.

“We are excited to serve as a HERA coordinating center and partner with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the other coordinating centers, who share our passion and expertise in community-engaged research and health equity research,” said Latrice Rollins, PhD, MSM project director and associate professor, Community Health and Preventive Medicine. “This opportunity strengthens our collective impact and reflects Morehouse School of Medicine’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in resource-limited rural and urban communities.”

HERA will create a national research infrastructure, focused on three goals: implementing a new model for health equity research; supporting and disseminating research that can help identify structural solutions to health inequities; and increasing power, representation and agency among health equity researchers.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission — the creation and advancement of health equity to achieve health justice. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit MSM.edu or call 404-752-1500.

ABOUT THE ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION

RWJF is a leading national philanthropy dedicated to taking bold leaps to transform health in our lifetime. To get there, we must work to dismantle structural racism and other barriers to health. Through funding, convening, advocacy, and evidence-building, we work side-by-side with communities, practitioners, and institutions to achieve health equity faster and pave the way, together, to a future where health is no longer a privilege, but a right.