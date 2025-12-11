Congresswoman Nikema Williams Introduces Resolution Declaring Abortion a Human Right

Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) introduced a Congressional Resolution, along with 109 other members, affirming reproductive freedom as a human right. According to the UN Committee on Human Rights, parties to the the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), including the United States, are obliged to protect reproductive freedom. Following the Dobbs decision, many states are not upholding their obligations under the ICCPR and other human rights treaties. The resolution is co-led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Rep. Jennifer McClellan (VA-04), Rep. Troy Carter (LA-02), Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12), and Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35).

Over the last three decades, more than 60 nations have reformed their abortion laws while only four have rolled abortion rights back: Poland, El Salvador, Nicaragua — and now, the United States.

Last Month, the United States was scheduled to appear before the United Nations for the Universal Periodic Review–a human rights assessment that every UN member state undergoes every 4.5 years. Despite participating in all previous reviews, this year, the Trump Administration boycotted, signaling a disregard for the obligation to comply with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) said:



“Abortion bans are extremely dangerous—and, in some cases, deadly—in Georgia, a state already reeling from a maternal health crisis, and across the country. Without reproductive freedom, we are not truly free. This resolution affirms that reproductive freedom is a fundamental human right under United States law, and that state abortion bans violate federal law and endanger the lives of women. We must uphold our most basic freedoms and get our country back on track as a global leader in human rights, restoring health, dignity, and freedom for pregnant women everywhere.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) said:

“Democrats are fighting to make reproductive care a fundamental human right as MAGA Republicans seek to destroy it as a right and even an available social good. We believe Americans should be able to make their own health care decisions without asking Donald Trump or Mike Johnson for permission. We’re on the side of protecting personal freedom, lowering health care costs and opposing government control. That’s why we’re introducing this critical resolution.”

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) said:

“From the overturning of Roe v. Wade by Trump-appointed Justices on the Supreme Court to drastic Medicaid cuts that hurt patients and providers alike, we’ve seen reproductive health care fall further and further out of reach for millions. Comprehensive and accessible reproductive health care remains a public health, social justice and human rights issue — and this resolution ensures we treat it with the seriousness it deserves. I thank Rep. Williams for her leadership on this resolution. We won’t rest until reproductive rights are fully restored and upheld across our nation.”

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02) said:

“Access to safe, legal abortion is healthcare. It’s as fundamental as any other medical service. I’m proud to support this resolution because it sends a message that no matter where you live in this country, your rights to make decisions about your body and your health should not be up for debate. That’s a matter for you, your doctor, and your family. Not the government.”

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) said:

“I am proud to support this resolution. Abortion care is healthcare and women can’t be free without their right to reproductive freedom. As the United States faces a maternal mortality crisis, draconian abortion bans are costing women their lives. Since Roe was overturned, women living in states that ban abortion are nearly two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than states where abortion is legal and accessible. For women of color, the maternal mortality rate is even higher. Abortion is a healthcare issue, an autonomy issue, an equity issue, and a dignity issue—we must fight to protect this fundamental right.”

The resolution is endorsed by 160+ organizations. See endorsers here.

Full text of the resolution can be found here.