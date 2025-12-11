Sen. Ossoff Calls Out Corruption, Urges Republicans to Protect Georgians’ Health Care

“The Trump economy and the trade wars and the Medicaid cuts and what’s about to happen to health insurance premiums — disastrous for people in Georgia. But you know who is doing better than they’ve ever done? The Trump family.”

In a new podcast episode with Brian Tyler Cohen, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff called out the real-life consequences of corruption under the Trump administration like rising costs and health care premiums. Leading up to the Senate’s vote tomorrow to extend ACA subsidies, Sen. Ossoff has repeatedly called on Republicans to protect Georgians’ health care. 95% of the Georgians who get their insurance on the ACA Marketplace rely on the tax credits to afford their plans. Meanwhile, Trump and GOP U.S. Senate candidates Mike Collins, Derek Dooley, and Buddy Carter are opposed to extending enhanced health care subsidies.





“The President is out here publicly dismissing affordability — saying it’s some kind of hoax, saying people should stop being dramatic, making fun of people who are suffering. Our constituents are suffering. And while these policies rip health care away from people, while the tariff chaos pushes prices higher and hammers small businesses. You said it, he’s decorating the White House in gold like it’s some kind of royal palace. He’s building this massive ballroom funded by his corporate benefactors. And let me just say, also, not just that — personally enriching himself. The Trump economy and the trade wars and the Medicaid cuts and what’s about to happen to health insurance premiums — disastrous for people in Georgia. But you know who is doing better than they’ve ever done? The Trump family.” said Sen. Ossoff.