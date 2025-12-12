Terrance Robinson Talks Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’

Terrance Robinson is a living example of how talent, timing, and persistence can transform a passion into a global career, now bringing that journey full circle with Cirque du Soleil. Featured in the acclaimed production Luzia, Robinson’s path began not under a big top, but on the streets outside his high school.

At just 14 years-old, he and his friends were tumbling when fate intervened, a woman who owned a youth circus spotted their acrobatics, pulled over, and set in motion a life-changing opportunity. That encounter led Robinson to Circus Harmony, where he formally trained, fell in love with the art form, and committed himself fully to circus performance.

Years later, his career has taken him around the world, but performing while Luzia is in the Metro Atlanta area holds deep personal meaning. Based in McDonough, Georgia, Robinson says this engagement has allowed family members, many of whom have not seen him perform in more than a decade, to finally witness his work live.

“Besides my mom, this is the only time my family has seen me perform in like the last 13 or 14 years.” Robinson says.

For audiences new to Luzia, Robinson describes the experience. “They can expect acrobatics, they can expect to laugh, they can expect to cry,” he says. “A lot of people cry when they come see the show along with beautiful sceneries, colorful costumes, and beautiful songs.”

Preparing for a Cirque du Soleil production, he explains, is an intense and ongoing process that requires both physical and mental discipline. “What we do is very physically demanding, so your body has to be strong enough to take the impact,” he says. “You have to keep your mentality good as well, because if you become mentally tired, your body follows after.”

Audiences often arrive not knowing what to expect and leave amazed, energized, and transported, having escaped everyday life for a few unforgettable hours. For Robinson, that reaction is the ultimate reward, a reminder of why he fell in love with circus in the first place and why, after all these years, the magic still matters.

“I love to perform,” he says. “The connection on stage and off stage with the group I perform with is just so fun. We really enjoy being on stage together and making the public happy.”

Witness Luzia until Jan. 25.

