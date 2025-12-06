type here...
Groups and match-ups revealed for game-changing FIFA World Cup 2026™

By Atlanta Daily World
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal draws out the card of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spectacular draw reveals 12 exciting groups of four for game-changing tournament

The groups and match-ups for next year’s FIFA World Cup™, the biggest sporting event in history, have been revealed in the capital of the United States, Washington DC.

Before a live studio audience of nearly 2,000 international guests at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and with an audience of millions engaging globally, the twelve groups of four teams for the game-changing 23rd edition of the tournament were determined.

In-depth coverage and analysis of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is available now at FIFA.com. The full reveal of match venues and kick-off times for next year’s 104-match tournament will take place in a live global broadcast on Saturday, 6 December at 12:00 EST (18:00 CET) from Washington DC. Fans across the host countries and around the world can watch the show at FIFA.com.

With excitement building across the three host nations and the 16 vibrant Host Cities and nearly two million tickets already sold, the unveiling of the updated match schedule will mark another milestone on the way to what will be a truly game-changing FIFA World Cup.

