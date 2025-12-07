Gunna Reigns With Homecoming Concert

Gunna’s homecoming concert in Atlanta unfolded as a relentless, breathtaking victory lap. A few years removed from the infamous YSL trial, Gunna proved that he was able to rise from tribulations to stand as one of the top artists of his generation.

Opening his set with an inspiring voice note from Omeretta’s grandmother, Gunna set the tone with the striking, “just say dat.” The energy at State Farm Arena remained high as he performed “sakpase,” “endless,” and “won’t stop,” the audience rapping every bar.

Momentum kept building through “him all along,” the fan-favorite “Bittersweet,” and the self-affirming “one of wun,” until “on one tonight,” “south to west,” and “hakuna matata” had the crowd bouncing in complete unison. Then came the night’s first eruption, Migos’ Offset joined him for “prada dem,” followed by a rapid-fire sequence of “Different Species,” “SAY MY GRACE,” and a full-arena meltdown to “Bad and Boujee.”

When Gunna dove into “bread & butter,” “back to the moon,” “idk nomore,” and “turned your back,” the performance took on a more reflective, sharpened emotional edge, only to be lifted again by “i was just thinking” and an unexpected jolt of energy when BunnaB stepped out for “Innit.”

The final stretch played like a career-spanning flex: “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD,” “MET GALA,” “YOSEMITE,” “Sold Out Dates,” “Richard Millie Plain,” “P power,” “poochie gown,” “NASTY GIRL / ON CAMERA,” “Banking on Me,” “Top Off,” “Spending Addiction,” and “Pedestrian,” each delivered back-to-back without a breath, almost as if Gunna was proving the density of his catalog in real time.

By the time he performed “pushin P” and “f__umean,” the arena felt like it might lift off its foundation. He closed with “rodeo dr,” “Hot,” “Drip or Drown,” a massive sing-along to “Drip Too Hard,” “Oh Okay,” “Who You Foolin,” and “made for this s–.”

Without pausing once, Gunna turned Atlanta into a continuous wave of sound, gratitude, swagger, and celebration, a reminder that when he’s on his home turf, he’s not just performing, he’s reigning.