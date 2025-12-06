Where to Shop Black-Owned Holiday Décor, Wrapping Paper & More
Holiday décor doesn’t just make a home festive — it tells a story about who and what we celebrate.
From wrapping paper that actually reflects our families to ornaments, stockings, and greeting cards that center Black artistry and culture, these Black-owned brands are bringing representation to the season.
Whether you’re gift wrapping, trimming a tree, or adding finishing touches around the house, here are some standout places to shop for holiday cheer all year long.
The Black Art Depot
African American–inspired holiday figurines, ornaments, nativity sets, home décor, and gifts.
https://www.blackartdepot.com/collections/category-african-american-christmas-decorations
Black Paper Party
Wrapping paper, ornaments, bags, gift toppers, and holiday décor featuring joyful Black characters.
https://www.blackpaperparty.com
Green Top Gifts
Gift wrap and accessories led by the popular Clarence Claus, bringing representation to every package.
Unwrp
Luxe gift wrap, greeting cards, and paper goods featuring bold artwork by Black and minority creators.
https://unwrp.com/holiday-24/paper-goods
Midnight Reflections
Holiday ornaments, stockings, wrapping paper, and décor centered on Black joy and heritage.
Culture Greetings
Holiday cards you can personalize and mail directly from their site, featuring Black imagery and messages.
Effie’s Paper
Holiday stationery, cards, gift tags, mugs, and stylish desk accessories with a bold, modern Black aesthetic.
