Where to Shop Black-Owned Holiday Décor, Wrapping Paper & More

Holiday décor doesn’t just make a home festive — it tells a story about who and what we celebrate.

From wrapping paper that actually reflects our families to ornaments, stockings, and greeting cards that center Black artistry and culture, these Black-owned brands are bringing representation to the season.

Whether you’re gift wrapping, trimming a tree, or adding finishing touches around the house, here are some standout places to shop for holiday cheer all year long.

Photo: Iryna Veklich / Moment / Getty Images

The Black Art Depot

African American–inspired holiday figurines, ornaments, nativity sets, home décor, and gifts.

https://www.blackartdepot.com/collections/category-african-american-christmas-decorations

Black Paper Party

Wrapping paper, ornaments, bags, gift toppers, and holiday décor featuring joyful Black characters.

https://www.blackpaperparty.com

Green Top Gifts

Gift wrap and accessories led by the popular Clarence Claus, bringing representation to every package.

Unwrp

Luxe gift wrap, greeting cards, and paper goods featuring bold artwork by Black and minority creators.

https://unwrp.com/holiday-24/paper-goods

Midnight Reflections

Holiday ornaments, stockings, wrapping paper, and décor centered on Black joy and heritage.

Culture Greetings

Holiday cards you can personalize and mail directly from their site, featuring Black imagery and messages.

https://culturegreetings.com

Effie’s Paper

Holiday stationery, cards, gift tags, mugs, and stylish desk accessories with a bold, modern Black aesthetic.

https://effiespaper.com