Where to Shop Black-Owned Holiday Décor, Wrapping Paper & More

By Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Holiday décor doesn’t just make a home festive — it tells a story about who and what we celebrate.

From wrapping paper that actually reflects our families to ornaments, stockings, and greeting cards that center Black artistry and culture, these Black-owned brands are bringing representation to the season. 

Whether you’re gift wrapping, trimming a tree, or adding finishing touches around the house, here are some standout places to shop for holiday cheer all year long.

Christmas Decoration Objects and Gift Box as Holiday Background.
Photo: Iryna Veklich / Moment / Getty Images

The Black Art Depot 

African American–inspired holiday figurines, ornaments, nativity sets, home décor, and gifts.

https://www.blackartdepot.com/collections/category-african-american-christmas-decorations

Black Paper Party

Wrapping paper, ornaments, bags, gift toppers, and holiday décor featuring joyful Black characters.

https://www.blackpaperparty.com

Green Top Gifts

Gift wrap and accessories led by the popular Clarence Claus, bringing representation to every package.

Christmas Gift Wrap Collection

Unwrp

Luxe gift wrap, greeting cards, and paper goods featuring bold artwork by Black and minority creators.

https://unwrp.com/holiday-24/paper-goods

Midnight Reflections

Holiday ornaments, stockings, wrapping paper, and décor centered on Black joy and heritage.

Holiday Ornaments & Stockings

Culture Greetings

Holiday cards you can personalize and mail directly from their site, featuring Black imagery and messages.

https://culturegreetings.com

Effie’s Paper

Holiday stationery, cards, gift tags, mugs, and stylish desk accessories with a bold, modern Black aesthetic.

https://effiespaper.com

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

