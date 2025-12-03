type here...
Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’; Says They Should Not Be Allowed in U.S.

By Atlanta Daily World
US President Donald Trump has said he does not want Somali immigrants in the US, telling reporters they should “go back to where they came from” and “their country is no good for a reason”.

“I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” he said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Trump said the US would “go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country”.

His disparaging comments came as immigration authorities were reported to be planning an enforcement operation in Minnesota’s large Somali community.

In response, the prime minister of Somalia said he would not give Trump’s comments importance and suggested they should be ignored.

