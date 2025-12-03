Atlanta Runoff Election Results: Carmalitha Gumbs wins South Fulton

The much anticipated election results are in for specil election races throughout the Atlanta metropitan area, with few voter surprises.

In South Fulton, Carmalitha Gumbs beat Mark Baker to become the city’s third mayor in eight years. Gumbs has 8,007 votes to Baker’s 5,394.

On Tuesday, voters cast ballots for the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta Public Schools’ board.

There were two races for the city council:

In District 7, Thomas Worthy won the seat with 1,569 votes. His opponent, Thad Flowers, received 1,076 votes.

In District 11, Wayne Martin won the seat with 2,188 votes. Nate Jester, who was also running, got 1,588 votes.

There were three Atlanta Public Schools board of education races:

In District 2, Tony Mitchell won over Marlissa Crawford in a landslide. Mitchell received 1,098 votes to Crawford’s 394.

Patreece Hutcherson defeated incumbent Tolton Pace in the District 6 race. Hutcherson received 2,476 votes, and Pace received 2,097.

In the District 8 At-large seat, Kaycee Brock beat Royce Mann. Brock received 9,081 votes, and Mann received 7,298.

For Sandy Springs mayor, incumbent Rusty Paul defeated challenger Dontaye Carter. Paul got 10,298 votes, while Carter garnered 9,470 with 97.83% of precincts reporting.

In Roswell, Mary Robichaux beat incumbent Mayor Kurt Wilson. Robichaux received 9,470 votes, or 53% of the vote, to Wilson’s 8,343.

In East Point, Keisha Chapman beat Joshua B. Butler IV for the mayor’s office. Chapman received 1,952 votes to Butler’s 1,095.

As of midnight Wednesday, the results are still unofficial.