Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s A Meal To Remember Raises Record $1.3 Million

37th Annual Fundraiser Rallies Chefs, Donors, and Volunteers to Combat

Food Insecurity and Isolation Among Vulnerable Seniors

It was once again a night to remember as Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) raised a record-breaking $1.3 million at its 37th Annual A Meal to Remember. Held Nov. 7 at Flourish (3143 Maple Dr. NE in Buckhead), the event brought together renowned chefs and more than 300 caring Atlantans for an evening of culinary excellence while making an immeasurable impact on seniors struggling with food insecurity and social isolation. With over 800 Atlanta seniors currently on MOWA’s waiting list, the resounding success of this annual fundraising gala was a crucial step toward helping provide this growing population with the access to nutritious food and companionship they deserve.

“Each year, we are reminded that Atlanta shows up for its seniors in the most powerful way. Raising $1.3 million for Meals On Wheels Atlanta is more than a milestone—it’s a message that no senior in our community should face hunger or isolation alone,” says Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals On Wheels Atlanta.

This year’s gala was co-chaired by an inspiring team of civic leaders and philanthropists: Chase Mizell, Raina Massand, Stacey Leebern, and Kimberly Evans Paige. Their leadership helped bring to life a night that blended culinary art with heartfelt giving.

Guests enjoyed a one-of-a-kind culinary journey prepared by 2025’s award-winning chefs, including:

Eric Adjepong – “Top Chef” finalist, Elmina Restaurant in Washington, DC

Karen Akunowicz – James Beard Award winner, Fox & the Knife Enoteca, Bar Volpe Ristorante, and Fox Pasta Company in Boston

Vishwesh Bhatt – James Beard Award winner, Chai Pani in Washington, DC

Kevin Gillespie –James Beard Award finalist and “Top Chef” finalist, Gunshow and Nàdair in Atlanta

In addition to offering a spectacular dinner and wine experience plus fabulous auction items, MOWA honored individuals whose commitment to the community has made a lasting impact. The 2025 honorees were Charly Palmer, Dr. Karida Brown, Les Stumpff, and Mrs. Sandy Moon. MOWA was also proud to recognize George Calfo and George Christman as the 2025 Volunteers of the Year for their extraordinary dedication to serving Atlanta’s seniors.

“This incredible outpouring of generosity fuels our mission and expands our reach at a time when the need has never been greater,” adds Crusoe-Ingram. “With over 800 seniors still waiting, we are more motivated than ever to keep pushing forward until every one of them is fed, supported, and seen.”