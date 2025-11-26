Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Elected Second Vice President of the National League of Cities’ National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials

District 3 Atlanta City Council member Byron Amos has been elected as the 2026 second vice president of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, a constituency group of the National League of Cities (NLC). The National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials serves as a forum for communication and networking among demographic municipal officials and their colleagues to share ideas and develop leadership experience.

Council member Amos was elected in November at NLC’s 2025 City Summit conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I am profoundly honored and energized to serve as the second Vice President of NBC-LEO,” said Council member Amos. “This victory is not just mine; it belongs to the countless local leaders who tirelessly work on the front lines every day. Our mission now is clear: to amplify the voice of every Black local official, turn policy into tangible progress, and ensure that our shared vision for equitable, prosperous communities is realized by the City Council to the statehouse. I look forward to working alongside this dedicated leadership to push our agenda forward.”

The National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials provides a platform for municipal leaders to connect, share best practices, and advocate for the needs of their communities. The group also contributes to NLC’s leadership development, policy formulation, advocacy, and program activities.

“The National League of Cities’ constituency groups are home for local leaders committed to advocating for their communities, finding supportive networks and developing thriving, resilient communities,” said National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer, Council member, Louisville, Ky. “I am thrilled to work with Council member Amos and look forward to supporting their vision and leadership as part of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.”

For more information on NLC’s constituency groups, visit: https://www.nlc.org/cg.