City of Atlanta Opens Warming Centers as Temperatures Drop Cold Weather

By Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

The City of Atlanta opened warming centers ahead of colder temperatures on Thanksgiving and after.

The warming centers opened:

  • Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. – Friday, November 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
  • Friday, November 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. – Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The first warming center will open at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

The second warming center will open at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation.

Activation times are subject to change based on the updated National Weather Service forecast. 

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

