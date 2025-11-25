Local Red Cross Volunteers Provide Lifeline for Families Strained by 2025 Disasters

This holiday season, make a financial donation or appointment to give blood at redcross.org

In 2025, local volunteers became a lifeline for thousands of neighbors reeling from disasters in the Georgia region.

In a powerful display of community, more than 500 local Georgia Region volunteers responded alongside partners to provide safe refuge, hot meals, emotional support and basic health services for families devastated by home fires, storms, tornadoes and other disasters. The Red Cross also distributed over$4 million in financial assistance directly to thousands ofhouseholds recovering in 2025 from disasters of all sizes in the Georgia Region, including families still rebuilding their lives after last year’s hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The need for this support shows no sign of slowing down. In the U.S., Red Cross home fire responses spike nearly 20% during the holidays, when families face increased fire risks such as cooking and heating. Just in Georgia, over 2,100 people rely on the Red Cross after home fires in a typical November and December.

“Disasters don’t take holidays off, and our volunteers are on standby ready to help,” said Alicia Doherty, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross of Georgia. “When people are facing their hardest moments, our team shows up to offer comfort and hope. It’s really about coming together as a community to lift families up when they need it most.”

This GivingTuesday and holiday season, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or to give back through volunteering. You can also make an appointment to give blood or platelets. The need for blood is constant — and just like disasters, medical emergencies don’t take holidays.

Also in 2025: How Local Responders Helped Disaster Survivors, Hospital Patients and Military Families

· More than 220 local volunteers delivered aid for major disasters across the country, including the California wildfires, storms and tornadoes across the Midwest and South, deadly flooding in Texas and devastation caused by Typhoon Halong in Alaska. Responding to disasters is a team effort, and as they become more frequent and intense, families are relying on volunteers for support.

· More than 107,000 local blood and platelet donors helped save lives in Georgia and across the country, including people facing life-threatening conditions like cancer, sickle cell disease, childbirth complications and traumatic injuries. Patients rely on a consistent blood supply to survive and heal — and it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency.

· Local volunteers and staff supported thousands of families and veterans across Georgia.

Visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia/ways-to-donate/local-giving.html for stories about how people from Georgia helped in 2025.