Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. Presents Dads, Daughters, Dolls + Sons Toy Giveaway

The Annual Toy Drive will bring holiday cheer to children with fathers incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. has announced the kick-off of the 2025 Dads, Daughters, Dolls + Sons Toy Giveaway. The Commissioner, in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Friends of Wolfcreek, will begin accepting donations on Monday, December 1st.



The partners are collecting new dolls and other toys for the sons and daughters of men incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail.



“It is about bringing joy to the children who are missing their fathers,” said Commissioner Arrington. “Our goal is to make sure that these children feel the impact of their father’s love far beyond the bars and understand that although they may not be with them, they are always thinking of them, especially during the holiday season.”



Toy collection for the Dads, Daughters, Dolls + Sons Toy Giveaway will take place Monday, December 1 through Friday, December 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:



Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Fulton County South Annex

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

Distribution of the toys will take place on Tuesday, December 16, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Community members are invited to serve as volunteers to assist. For more information or to sign-up to volunteer, contact Jerell.Shearin@fultoncountyga.gov.