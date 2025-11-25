Mayor Andre Dickens, T.I. and Councilmember Andrea L. Boone Host Pre-Thanksgiving Luncheon and Turkey Giveaway Today, Tuesday, Nov. 25

Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta-born recording and screen artist T.I. will host a major Pre-Thanksgiving Luncheon and Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 25, serving 1,800 families with hot meals and holiday support.

Now celebrating its 20th year, the event began with the mission of ensuring that grandparents and grandchildren could be fed together during the Thanksgiving holiday. What started as a neighborhood effort has grown into one of Atlanta’s most meaningful annual traditions, providing nourishment, fellowship and dignity to residents who need support during the holiday season.

This luncheon and turkey distribution will be held at: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Hot meals will be served from 1 to 5 p.m. A formal program with remarks from officials will start approximately at 2 p.m.

“When we launched this effort 20 years ago, our goal was to ensure that every grandparent bringing a grandchild to Thanksgiving could be welcomed, nourished and celebrated,” said Boone. “Two decades later, the same heart remains, and now we’re reaching 1,800 families. That means 1,800 tables where someone will know they are valued and cared for this holiday season.”

T.I. shared why he remains committed to participating in the longstanding community tradition. “Being born and raised in Atlanta, I know firsthand the power of community building — especially in times of need,” he said. “For me, participating in this turkey drive isn’t just giving away a turkey. It’s giving hope, dignity and a reminder that no one in our city should go hungry during the holidays.”