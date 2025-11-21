Shamea Morton, Demetria McKinney, Dr. Karri Bryant, Dr. Debra Morton and more Shine at Atlanta Maternal Health Panel

Shamea Morton, Demetria McKinney, Dr. Karri Bryant, Dr. Debra Morton and more Shine at the Atlanta Stop of The First Ladies Health Initiative’s ‘Born to Thrive: Maternal Health Panel & Resource Fair’!

Yesterday at Morehouse School of Medicine, The First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) hosted a star-studded informative panel discussion surrounding maternal health entitled, “Born to Thrive: Maternal Health Panel & Resource Fair”. There were two panels, both hosted by the FLHI Co-Executive Director Marquise Allison-Alston, with special guests panelists including Shamea Morton (BRAVO’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), Dr. Charis Chambers (board certified OB-GYN aka “The Period Doctor”) and more. There were also special award presentations to Dr. Karri Bryant (author, entrepreneur, pastor and wife of Dr. Jamal Bryant), who was presented with the “Light of Healing Award” for her endless work in uplifting black women around the world. Also, Dr. Debra Morton (author, entrepreneur, wife of Bishop Paul S. Morton and mother of 5x Grammy Award-winner PJ Morton) served on the panel and was awarded with the “Lifetime Ministry Award” for her lifetime commitment to ministry and serving as a pastor of both Changing a Generation in Atlanta as well as Greater St Stephen in New Orleans. There were tears shed, new connections made and wealth of information was shared to bring further awareness to the health challenges facing black women today.

When asked about her thoughts of the event, FLHI Co-Executive Director Marquise Alston-Allison says, “This event exceeded every expectation. Having Wanda Irving on our panel sharing the story of her daughter Shalon — a summa cum laude scholar with a dual PhD, a Johns Hopkins MPH, and a respected CDC epidemiologist — was heartbreaking and necessary. If someone with Shalon’s brilliance and credentials wasn’t believed when she said something was wrong and died three weeks after giving birth, what does that mean for everyone else?” She continues, “What moved me just as deeply was seeing both women and men on the panel and throughout the audience fully engaged in this conversation. This crisis requires all of us. And even within the heaviness, the room found connection, understanding, and hope. Each person who came up afterward saying, ‘I needed this,’ reminded me that although FLHI has done more than 700,000 screenings, there is still so much more to do.”

For more information on the First Ladies Health Initiative and their future activation be sure to follow them on Instagram at @firstladiesinitiative or visit their website at firstladieshealth.com.

About the First Ladies Health Initiative

Founded in 2008 by Tracey Alston, the First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bridging the health equity gap in underrepresented communities. What began as a visionary effort led by pastors’ wives to deliver life-saving health education has grown into a national movement. Now led by second-generation Co-Executive Directors Marquise Alston-Allison and Taylor Alston-Cleveland, both Spelman College alumnae, FLHI continues its mission to advance health equity through faith-based partnerships, advocacy, and access to care.

Impact Highlights:

700,000+ Screenings: Early detection of chronic illnesses through partnerships with 250+ healthcare providers.