The Kindezi Schools Students Take Part in Delta’s 25th DREAM Flight 

On Friday, Nov. 7, Black eighth-grade students from The Kindezi Schools participated in Delta Air Lines’ 25th DREAM Flight, a partnership between Delta and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. The program was launched by Delta in 2000 to expose students from underrepresented groups to the world of aviation, and it has now introduced over 4,000 students to career possibilities in the industry. The DREAM Flight gives these students the opportunity to travel aboard a flight staffed entirely by a Black crew, reinforcing representation and inspiring future aviators to envision themselves in these roles.

This year’s flight took students to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they explored aerospace exhibits, toured flight operations, interacted with pilots, and attended a panel discussion featuring several aerospace professionals. For some Kindezi students, it was their very first flight.

The Kindezi Schools are a community of public Atlanta charter schools with small classes led by “genius awakening” educators. They aim to provide an education that is filled with love and rigor so that every child can realize their innate worth and reach their full potential. All three Kindezi campuses are working toward STEAM certification through a grant from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, and experiences like the DREAM Flight directly support that effort by connecting classroom learning to real-world career pathways in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.