First Ladies Health Initiative Presents Born to Thrive at Morehouse School of Medicine

Part of the First Ladies Health Initiative’s Maternal Health Tour

The First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) proudly announces Born to Thrive: Maternal Health Panel & Resource Fair, a transformative event uniting faith, family, and medicine to advance maternal wellness. Taking place Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Morehouse School of Medicine, this gathering is part of the First Ladies Health Initiative’s Maternal Health Tour — a national movement dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes through education, advocacy, and faith-based community engagement.

The Panel: “Her Story” and “Our Solution”

The day will begin with Her Story: Faith, Family & the Power of Community, featuring heartfelt testimonies from mothers, celebrities, and faith leaders who have personally navigated the joys and challenges of motherhood. The second segment, Our Solution: Healing, Health & Hope, will spotlight leading physicians, therapists, and advocates offering practical pathways to improve maternal outcomes.

Special guest panelists include Shamea Morton (BRAVO’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), actress and singer Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), Dr. Debra Morton (Co-Founder of Greater St. Stephen and Changing a Generation Church), Dr. Charis Chambers (OB/GYN known as The Period Doctor), Dr. Annise Mabry (Trauma-Informed Education Expert and The Burnout Doctor), and other esteemed community leaders.

Both Shamea Morton and Demetria McKinney — celebrated entertainers and devoted mothers — will share personal insights on balancing motherhood, mental health, and identity in the public eye.

The event will also feature special presentations honoring Dr. Karri Bryant and Dr. Debra Morton with the Light of Healing Award for their visionary leadership, faith-based service, and continued commitment to uplifting the voices and well-being of Black women.

The Resource Fair (1:00–3:00 PM)

Following the panel, guests can access free health screenings, maternal health resources, and community wellness programs provided by local and national partners.

In light of the ongoing SNAP benefit reductions affecting families nationwide, BLACC — a subsidiary of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) committed to the advancement of Black communities — will partner with the First Ladies Health Initiative to supply limited groceries and essential goods to mothers and families attending the event. This collaboration underscores the connection between food security and maternal health, ensuring that families receive both education and tangible support.

“When we were planning Born to Thrive, we couldn’t ignore how the pause in SNAP benefits was impacting mothers and families,” said Marquise Alston-Allison, Co-Executive Director of the First Ladies Health Initiative. “We wanted to be sure our response matched the moment. This event is about more than awareness — it’s about showing up with real help and real hope.”

“This initiative reflects the true power of collective leadership — where faith leaders, healthcare professionals, and families come together to create lasting change,” added Taylor Alston-Cleveland, Co-Executive Director of the First Ladies Health Initiative. “As proud Spelman alumnae, my sister and I are deeply honored to expand our mission to the Atlanta University Center and surrounding community, empowering women not only to survive pregnancy but to flourish throughout every stage of motherhood.”

The Born to Thrive event is free and open to the public, ensuring everyone has access to life-changing information, wellness support, and essential community resources. To register, visit firstladieshealth.com.

About the First Ladies Health Initiative

Founded in 2008 by Tracey Alston, the First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bridging the health equity gap in underrepresented communities. What began as a visionary effort led by pastors’ wives to deliver life-saving health education has grown into a national movement. Now led by second-generation Co-Executive Directors Marquise Alston-Allison and Taylor Alston-Cleveland, both Spelman College alumnae, FLHI continues its mission to advance health equity through faith-based partnerships, advocacy, and access to care.