Small Businesses Deserve Our Thanks on Small Business Saturday

By Hunter Loggins

Every year, it feels like Black Friday starts a little earlier. Judging by the ads and online promotions, some stores barely waited until the leftover Halloween candy was gone before rolling out their holiday deals.

There’s nothing wrong with finding a good bargain on Black Friday, but what really matters comes the next day: Small Business Saturday. It’s the day we thank the local shops, restaurants, and service providers that give our communities their character and keep our Main Streets alive.

Small Business Saturday, always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, began in 2010 as a way to help local businesses recover from the Great Recession. Since then, it’s grown into a holiday tradition of its own. Last year, shoppers spent an estimated $22 billion at independent retailers and restaurants nationwide.

Small businesses are critical to Georgia’s economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, they account for 99.7 percent of all businesses in the state. When you spend money at a locally owned business, about 67 cents of every dollar stays in your community, supporting local jobs and services. Each dollar also creates about 50 cents more in local economic activity as business owners and employees shop at other nearby businesses. Shopping small truly strengthens your community.

There’s been some good news for entrepreneurs. Congress recently made the 20 percent Small Business Deduction permanent, giving local businesses more predictability and flexibility to reinvest in their employees, equipment, and growth. For many Main Street owners, that certainty is a welcome relief.

But even with that progress, it remains a challenging time to run a small business. Small business optimism dipped in October, according to the latest NFIB Small Business Economic Trends survey. The same entrepreneurs who survived the pandemic are now navigating higher interest rates, slower sales, and unpredictable costs.

That’s why Small Business Saturday matters more than ever. When you shop or dine locally, you’re not just buying a gift or a meal. You’re investing in your neighbors, your town, and your shared future. Each purchase helps keep storefronts open, jobs secure, and communities strong.

That’s why we should all make a point of visiting your neighborhood shops this holiday season and throughout the year. Look for handmade or locally sourced gifts and enjoy a meal at a family-owned restaurant. Post about your favorite small businesses online and encourage friends and family to stop by.

Let’s show Georgia’s small businesses how thankful we are for them and everything they do to make our economy stronger.

Hunter Loggins is the Georgia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.