College Park to Cut Ribbon on The Ivy at College Park — A New Chapter for Affordable, High-Quality Housing in Metro Atlanta

After months of intentional planning, community dialogue, and thoughtful development, College Park is set to open the doors on Monday, Nov. 17 at noon, to The Ivy at College Park Apartments – Phase One, a 440-unit residential community designed to meet one of metro Atlanta’s most urgent needs: access to modern, affordable housing in a rapidly growing region.

From the outset, the development team prioritized listening to residents and shaping a project that strengthens the neighborhood, responds to community concerns, and reinforces local pride. This initial phase reflects a commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that uplift families, enhance quality of life, and preserve affordability in a highly desirable area. The Ivy stands as a clear signal that equitable development is possible when community voices and responsible growth go hand in hand.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: Noon – 1:30 PM

Location: 2135 Godby Road, College Park, GA

Interview Opportunities/Visuals: City officials, community leaders, development partners, and residents will join together for a special celebration marking this significant milestone. The event will feature remarks from local leadership, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided property tours showcasing the modern amenities and thoughtfully designed living spaces, and a light lunch reception.

About The Ivy at College Park Apartments

The Ivy at College Park Apartments, formerly known as Chelsea Gardens while under different management, is a newly redeveloped 440-unit community designed to meet the evolving housing needs of metro Atlanta residents. With an emphasis on affordability, contemporary design, and energy-efficient features, The Ivy offers residents a modern, stable, and connected living experience. The project reflects College Park’s long-term commitment to revitalization, equitable growth, and building strong neighborhoods where families can thrive.