Congressman Meeks Chastises President Trump for Possible Invasion of Nigeria

By April Ryan

“A complex reality” is being overlooked by President Donald Trump, with his Friday proposal to send the U.S. military into Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian behaviors, believes Congressman Greg Meeks of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The president said last week in a post to social media that if Nigeria does not halt the persecution of Christians, he may send U.S. troops “guns-a-blazing” to “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.” Trump has directed the Department of War “to prepare for possible action,” he wrote (https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115476385101120405). “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Congressman Meeks responded in a written statement with, “I know President Tinubu recognizes the importance of interfaith harmony and is working to address this challenge.”

While chastising the president’s plans, Meeks said, “Providing security support is one thing; Trump’s threatening military intervention to ‘defend Christians’ is a reckless distortion of the facts. And Trump’s aid cuts have blocked much-needed emergency nutrition and livelihoods programs—the very tools essential to preventing the spread of insurgency.” “The Trump Administration’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern ignores the complex reality of violence there. Clashes between Christian farmers and Muslim herders are driven by resource scarcity and competition for land, not religion alone,” adds the New York federal lawmaker who went on to say, ” Terrorist groups have devastated communities, especially in the predominantly Muslim north, and all Nigerians deserve protection.” According to a 2019 Pew Research study, Nigeria ranked fifth among the world’s Christian populations and third among the world’s largest Muslim populations.

Meeks also makes the distinction that Nigeria’s President Tinubu is Muslim while his wife is Christian. The last time President Trump met with a Nigerian president was in April 2018, when he hosted then-President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria at the White House. The bilateral meeting focused on enhancing partnerships between the two countries, promoting economic growth, and fighting terrorism, including Boko Haram and ISIS in West Africa.nThere is no chance of ironing out this issue at the end of the month at the G-20 Summit in South Africa, as President Trump has declined to attend the world leaders’ event on the African continent. Although not a formal member of the G20, Nigerian officials plan to participate in the summit and make presentations.