Head Start Closures Could Derail Education for Black Children

Nearly 1 in 3 kids in Head Start are Black — and for them, the program is a lifeline for learning and growth.

by Alvin Buyinza

As the government shutdown grinds on into its sixth week, Head Start, the iconic program designed to help children from low-income households improve school readiness, is now among the many federally funded services that have officially run out of money.

Experts say that the funding lapse, effective Nov. 1, means hundreds of thousands of Black pre-K schoolchildren — a disproportionate number of whom depend on the 1960s-era program for meals, health screenings, and family support services — could soon fall behind.

That could have negative consequences for Black student achievement at the K-12 level. Research shows that children who participate in Head Start do better in school, and go on to earn more as adults.

A 10% Shut Down

When the calendar changed, 140 Head Start programs across 41 states and Puerto Rico lost funding for the fiscal year, according to the National Head Start Association. On. Nov. 1, nearly 10% of all Head Start schools shut down.

The Purpose of Head Start

Created as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” program, Head Start provides free, comprehensive support services for pregnant women and children from birth to age five to boost school readiness. Along with individualized school-readiness activities and nutrition aid, Head Start also provides health, dental, and developmental screenings, as well as referrals for specialized vision, hearing, and mental health services.

In 2024, the government funded Head Start to serve 716,000 infants and preschool children through community centers, family homes, and child care centers. About 29% of the youngsters enrolled in Head Start were Black.

“Head Start isn’t just an education program — it’s a promise of stability,” Yasmina Vinci, the executive director of the National Head Start Association, said in a statement. “When parents go to work or school, they do so knowing their children are safe, learning, and cared for. That sense of stability is priceless, and it’s exactly what’s now at risk.”

Research shows that children enrolled in Head Start are more likely to see improvements in their health, such as dental screenings, than children who aren’t enrolled in the program. The programs’ positive effects are more pronounced among Black and Hispanic students, according to one study.

Pushing Families to the Breaking Point

Since Head Start programs’ funding cycles vary by month, some local programs have already shut down. Others can continue to function after Nov. 1 because their grants are still active.

Julie Stone, the executive director of the Ohio Head Start Association, says that seven programs have been disrupted due to the government shutdown, affecting 3,700 children and more than 900 staff members. Head Start programs in Coshocton and Allen Counties have developed contingency plans that will help them run for two more weeks starting on Monday, Nov. 3.

However, Head Start programs in Ohio’s rural Highland and Scioto counties will be forced to shut down, affecting about 700 children.

“It breaks my heart,” she says. “No matter how this ends, it’s been disruptive, and families and children are paying the price of the chaos. Those children and families are collateral damage of the shutdown.”

Juanita Yancey, the executive officer of the Georgia Head Start Association, estimates that the Head Start funding lapse will affect more than 6,000 families and 1,300 staff members. She says that the federal shutdown is pushing families to the “breaking point.”

“The bottom line is children can’t pause their development for political gridlock,” she says. We need Congress and President Trump to act now.”

Some Head Start programs have been scrambling for funds to keep their doors open.

In Georgia, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta — the largest Head Start provider in Georgia — teamed up with Sheltering Arms, a nonprofit early childhood care program, and Easter Seals of North Georgia to secure a 45-day bridge loan, according to Reuters.

Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s president and CEO, said the cash “gives us a temporary reprieve, but it’s not a sustainable solution.”

Stakeholder organizations like hers “need Congress to end the shutdown and ensure these programs can continue to serve the children and families who depend on them,” she said in a statement to local station WSB-TV. “Head Start is more than just childcare. It’s a lifeline for families in underserved communities.”