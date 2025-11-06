City of South Fulton Moves Forward with $96M Bond to Build New Public Safety Facilities

In a major move to strengthen the City’s public safety infrastructure, the South Fulton City Council voted unanimously during a special called meeting on October 20 to approve a resolution requesting the issuance of $96,285,000 in revenue bonds to fund the construction of two long-anticipated public safety facilities: a new Police Headquarters and a combined Fire Headquarters and Training Center.

The bonds—formally titled the Revenue Bonds (Public Safety Facilities Project), Series 2025—will be issued by the City of South Fulton Public Facilities Authority in the principal amount of $96,285,000. After revisiting its financing options, the City has awarded the sale to Truist Commercial Equity, Inc., the next most responsive bidder following a breakdown in terms with the previously identified lender.

“The City of South Fulton and Regions Bank have been unsuccessful in reaching favorable or acceptable terms regarding the forthcoming Police Headquarters and Fire and Training Center Headquarters projects,” the City stated. “While this was an unanticipated development, the City remains hopeful and focused on advancing this initiative in alignment with our community and economic objectives.”

The special called meeting was necessary to allow Council to consider and vote on the new financing agreement, ensuring the project remains on track. City officials emphasized that the revised financing structure maintains fiscal responsibility while securing a trusted partner in Truist.

“We remain committed to transparency and due diligence as we evaluate this opportunity for securing an outcome that supports the long-term financial and operational interests of the City of South Fulton,” said City Manager Sharon D. Subadan.

Focused Investment in Public Safety

The two new facilities are designed to meet the growing needs of South Fulton’s public safety personnel and the community they serve:

A modern Police Headquarters featuring upgraded technology, workspaces, and facilities to enhance law enforcement operations and community engagement.

A combined Fire Headquarters and Training Center that will centralize leadership operations and provide cutting-edge training capabilities for fire, rescue, and emergency response personnel.

Residents will be kept informed of project updates and major milestones through the City of South Fulton’s website and official communication channels.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Wells, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at denise.wells@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or 404-990-0462.