Property is Power! Closing the Black Homeownership Gap

By Dr. Anthony O. Kellum, Contributing Columnist

In the United States, property has always been more than land and lumber. It has been a proxy for power, access, and stability a silent determinant of who belongs and who prospers. Yet as of the second quarter of 2025, the Black homeownership rate stands at 43.9%, its lowest point since 2021, according to Redfin. By contrast, the white homeownership rate remains above 72%. That nearly 30-point gap is not just a statistic; it is a mirror reflecting how systemic inequality continues to shape economic opportunity in America.

The Legacy of Exclusion

To understand why this gap persists, one must first acknowledge its historical roots. For generations, government policy codified racial exclusion from redlining maps that starved Black neighborhoods of mortgage capital, to the GI Bill that expanded suburban opportunity for white veterans while sidelining their Black counterparts. Even as explicit discrimination was outlawed, the residue of those policies hardened into new barriers, lower neighborhood appraisals, higher loan denials, and unequal access to financial literacy resources.

The Center for American Progress notes that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are still undervalued by tens of thousands of dollars compared with similar homes in majority-white areas. That undervaluation limits equity gains, constrains mobility, and suppresses intergenerational wealth. Meanwhile, iEmergent data shows Black borrowers are denied mortgages at nearly twice the rate of white borrowers, even after adjusting for income and credit.

This is not a “market failure.” It is a reflection of the market working exactly as it was designed to advantage capital already in motion and penalize those still catching up.

A Modern Wealth Divide

The consequences are profound. Homeownership remains the cornerstone of wealth in America, accounting for roughly 68% of total household net worth for the average family. When that pathway is obstructed, it doesn’t just limit where one can live it defines how one’s children will live.

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2024 Survey of Consumer Finances, the median net worth of white families now exceeds $285,000, compared to just $45,000 for Black families. That difference is not explained by work ethic, education, or aspiration it is the compounded effect of generations denied the tools of property.

Current Headwinds

Today’s environment adds another layer of difficulty. Rising home prices and mortgage rates have placed ownership further out of reach for first-time Black buyers, many of whom carry disproportionate student loan debt and less generational wealth to draw from.

High-cost insurance premiums, appraisal bias, and stricter underwriting further strain affordability. And while new lending programs exist, they often fail to reach those who need them most due to bureaucratic complexity or lack of outreach. In short the structural disadvantages of yesterday are meeting the market pressures of today.

What Can Be Done

The solutions must be as multidimensional as the problem.

1. Community-Based Interventions

Grassroots organizations, churches, and nonprofits must reclaim their traditional role as centers of economic education. Community-based homeownership programs offering down-payment assistance, credit repair, and group-buying strategies can close gaps that mainstream banks overlook. The Property is Power approach begins with knowledge helping families see that ownership is not a distant dream but a disciplined strategy.

2. Lenders and Policymakers

Mortgage lenders must go beyond diversity statements and adopt measurable equity outcomes rethinking underwriting standards, funding community development initiatives, and partnering with trusted local entities. Policymakers can expand first-generation homebuyer tax credits, enforce fair appraisal oversight, and incentivize mixed-income development that doesn’t displace long-standing residents.

3. Individual Preparation

Ownership begins in mindset. Each potential buyer should approach the process not as a transaction but as a transformative decision one that requires budgeting, credit strengthening, and long-term vision. It means shifting from a consumption mentality to an asset-building mentality. Financial literacy and mentorship should not be optional; they are prerequisites for empowerment.

The Path Forward

Closing the Black homeownership gap is not charity it’s economic strategy. When Black families own property, entire communities stabilize. Schools improve, local businesses thrive, and civic engagement rises. Property ownership is the engine that turns income into equity, and equity into influence. The dream of homeownership cannot remain an exclusive club guarded by legacy and luck. It must become a standard of participation in the American promise one that extends not by rhetoric, but by reform.

Dr. Anthony O. Kellum – CEO of Kellum Mortgage, LLC

Homeownership Advocate, Speaker, Author

NMLS # 1267030 NMLS #1567030

O: 313-710-9025 W: www.KelluMortgage.com.

Property is Power! is a movement to promote home and community ownership. Studies indicate homeownership leads to higher graduation rates, family wealth, and community involvement.