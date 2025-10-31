FOOD GIVEAWAY IN LIGHT OF SNAP ENDING

With of SNAP ending and many people now not able to put food on their tables, The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with The Faith Community of Saint Sabina for a food giveaway on Saturday, November 1st, at 10am. The giveaway will take place at Saint Sabina, 1210 West 78th Place. This giveaway is open to all in need as well as current SNAP recipients.

Rev. Pfleger said, “Hunger and even lack of good quality food at affordable prices are not a Republican or Democrat issues, they are humanity issues. We are the richest and most powerful country in the world, yet people go hungry and are homeless. That isn’t right. We are grateful for this partnership with The Greater Food Depository and hope that this giveaway helps citizens who are the victims of SNAP benefits ending.”

What: Food Giveaway

When: Saturday, November 1st, at 10am

Where: St. Sabina Church

1210 W. 78th Place

