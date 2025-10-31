Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Eviction and Water Shutoff Moratorium for Atlantans Impacted by SNAP Lapse

City highlights our partner, Atlanta Community Food Bank, as they deploy $5 million from reserves to purchase more than 6 million pounds of emergency food for distribution over the next four weeks

ATLANTA—The City of Atlanta stands firmly with residents affected by the potential lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning November 1 due to ongoing federal funding uncertainty. The City recognizes that SNAP is a critical lifeline for thousands of Atlantans including children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and working families who rely on it to put nutritious food on the table.

In response, Mayor Andre Dickens, joined by Atlanta City Councilmembers Bond, Boone and Overstreet and leaders from Atlanta Community Food Bank, Goodr and Atlanta Public Schools, announced the launch of ATL CARES (Community Action & Relief for Emergency Support)—an emergency initiative to support residents facing food insecurity and financial strain during the federal funding lapse.

“No resident should go hungry or wonder how they will put food on the table because of a government shutdown or a failure to agree on policy decisions,” said Mayor Dickens. “We care and are standing in gap—not as a substitute for federal benefits, but as a bridge to ensure our residents’ basic needs are met.”

Mayor Dickens also announced the issuance of an Administrative Order that:

Directs the Commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management to refrain from terminating the water services of any residential Watershed Management customer due to non-payment from today through January 31, 2026, or when the federal shutdown ends.

Directs the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings in City owned, City sponsored and funded housing units and housing developments…also through January 31, 2026 or when the federal shutdown ends. These entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance notices of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees or other charges due to late or non-payment of rent during the term of this order.

The City is also coordinating with local partners including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Goodr Community Market, Hoshea Helps and a host of community organizations to provide a rapid response to food insecurity and ensure residents continue to have access to food and essential services.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is drawing $5 million from its reserves to purchase more than 6 million pounds of emergency food for distribution over the next four weeks. “The Food Bank has taken decisive measures to purchase additional food and increase our distribution capacity by nearly 85%,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “These additional funds will allow us to reach thousands more households struggling to put food on the table and ensure that no family in Atlanta goes hungry during this critical time.”

The Dickens Administration is working to secure further potential resources from private and non-profit partners.

ATL CARES: Three Ways to Help

The City of Atlanta urges residents, faith leaders, nonprofits and businesses to join ATL CARES in supporting the city’s most vulnerable. Together, Atlanta can ensure every neighbor has access to the essentials they need, even amid federal uncertainty.

ATL CARES encourages everyone to join the city in meeting the moment through three key actions:

Contribute to local food banks and community pantries.

Partners like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Goodr and Hosea Helps are positioned to stretch donations efficiently and deliver immediate support to families. Visit acfb.org/shutdown, Goodr.co and 4Hosea.org to donate and for further details. Support a local family through your Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) or neighborhood association.

Neighbors helping neighbors strengthens Atlanta’s social fabric and keeps families stable during challenging times. Host or participate in community food drives.

Residents, schools and businesses are encouraged to collect food items or organize donation drop-offs to help fill the gap in groceries for families affected by the SNAP lapse. Please visit our website atlantaga.gov or the City of Atlanta’s social channels for a list of resources.



Understanding the Impact

Approximately 260,000 people in the Atlanta metro region, about 13 percent of the population, receive SNAP benefits. Data provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission—of which Mayor Dickens serves as Chair—shows that across the 11-county ARC region, roughly 580,000 people received SNAP benefits. In Fulton County, more than 51,000 residents depend on the program. Statewide, 1.6 million Georgians rely on SNAP each year, representing an average of $251 million in monthly assistance in 2022.

Without federal action, this lapse could create a food security crisis affecting families, seniors, and working households across Atlanta.