In Loving Memory of Dr. Lloyd Crews

Dr. Lloyd C. Crews of Southfield, Michigan, peacefully transitioned on October 23, 2025, surrounded by the love of his devoted family.

Lloyd’s life was rooted in faith, family, and service. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Greater Christ Baptist Church in Detroit. A proud product of the Detroit Public Schools, Lloyd graduated from Cass Technical High School before earning both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Political Science from Clark Atlanta University. His thirst for knowledge and commitment to leadership led him to earn a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Wayne State University, and a Graduate Certificate in Strategic Leadership in Government from the Harvard Kennedy School. In 1996, Lloyd was initiated into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated (Detroit Alumni Chapter)—a brotherhood that would remain central to his heart and his life’s purpose.

