Quavo To Perform At Atlanta Hawks Opening Night

Quavo will perform at halftime of Opening Night as the Atlanta Hawks face off against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena on Oct. 22. As part of Opening Night, every fan in attendance will receive a special ‘WE Different’ black shirt courtesy of State Farm.

Rapper, actor and College Park Skyhawks owner 2 Chainz will walk the team out to the court in a special player introduction. Hawks star Trae Young recently teamed up with 2 Chainz and Quavo to drop the new Atlanta anthem ‘Where I Stay’.

“Hawks games are always a vibe, and I’m looking forward to bringing something special to halftime for my hometown team,” said Quavo. “Atlanta is home, and it means a lot to perform for Hawks fans as we celebrate a new season and everything we love about this city.”

Quavo has established a successful solo career, collaborating with a diverse range of artists including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, and Luke Bryan. As an Atlanta native and one-third of the groundbreaking rap group Migos, Quavo has solidified his place as one of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop.

To tip off the night, Elijah Connor will sing the national anthem, setting the tone with his powerful voice and commanding presence. As a singer, songwriter and entertainer, he has carved out his place in the music industry with singles like “Appetite” and “Say the Word,” earning a loyal and growing fanbase. With his charismatic presence and soulful sound, Elijah continues to rise as a standout voice in contemporary R&B.

Prior to Opening Night, 1,400 ‘WE Different’ Opening Night black t-shirts will be exclusively delivered to local Good Neighbor Clubs throughout the city of Atlanta as fans gear up to tip off the season. All fans at the game will receive the special ‘WE Different’ shirts, courtesy of State Farm, in celebration of the night and start of the new season.

“Our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks goes beyond the court — it’s about showing up for the community we both call home,” said Allyson Watts, Senior Vice President at State Farm. “We’re honored to support another epic Opening Night and to celebrate alongside Hawks fans on Wednesday.”

Quavo joins a star-studded lineup of prominent artists who have taken the stage at Hawks games. Last season, Hawks fans saw performances from Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Lakeyah, Mariah the Scientist, Shamea Morton and more.