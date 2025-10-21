Fulton County Early Voting Times and Locations for Nov. 4 Election

|FULTON COUNTY CONTINUES EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOVEMBER 4 ELECTION
|The Advance Voting period for the November 4, 2025, General Municipal Election / Public Service Commission (PSC) Special Election contines in Fulton County until October 31, at 24 locations across Fulton County.
Voters have currently 12 days to cast their ballots early, including Saturdays and Sundays. Voters registered in Fulton County can cast their ballot at any of the 24 polling locations available around Fulton County.
Fulton County encourages all voters to visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to review their voter registration information and sample ballot before voting. Confirming your information ahead of time ensures accuracy and helps streamline your experience at the polls. If you notice any discrepancies, please reach out to Fulton County Voter Registration for support. Our office is dedicated to verifying your information so you can proceed seamlessly to cast your ballot.
Advance Voting Hours and Locations
During the Advance Voting Period, Fulton County Voters may cast their ballot at any of the Fulton County Advance Voting locations noted below. Please be advised on Election Day, voters must report to their assigned Election Day polling location to cast their ballot. To view your Election Day polling location, please visit the Secretary of State My Voter Page.
Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 31, 2025
Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturdays, October 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m
Sundays, October 19 and 26, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Alpharetta Library*
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Buckhead Library*
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
East Point Library*
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Elections Hub
5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road
Union City, GA 30213
Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291
Grant Park Recreation Center
537 Park Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center
3636 College Street
College Park, GA 30337
Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Mechanicsville Library
400 Formwalt Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30312
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library*
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Sandy Springs Library*
395 Mount Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto, GA 30268
Wolf Creek Library*
3100 Enon Road
South Fulton, GA 30331
ASTERISK* INDICATES ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION
For more information, download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.