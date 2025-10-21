Fulton County Early Voting Times and Locations for Nov. 4 Election

The Advance Voting period for the November 4, 2025, General Municipal Election / Public Service Commission (PSC) Special Election contines in Fulton County until October 31, at 24 locations across Fulton County.



Voters have currently 12 days to cast their ballots early, including Saturdays and Sundays. Voters registered in Fulton County can cast their ballot at any of the 24 polling locations available around Fulton County.



Fulton County encourages all voters to visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to review their voter registration information and sample ballot before voting. Confirming your information ahead of time ensures accuracy and helps streamline your experience at the polls. If you notice any discrepancies, please reach out to Fulton County Voter Registration for support. Our office is dedicated to verifying your information so you can proceed seamlessly to cast your ballot.



Advance Voting Hours and Locations

During the Advance Voting Period, Fulton County Voters may cast their ballot at any of the Fulton County Advance Voting locations noted below. Please be advised on Election Day, voters must report to their assigned Election Day polling location to cast their ballot. To view your Election Day polling location, please visit the Secretary of State My Voter Page.



Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 31, 2025

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturdays, October 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m

Sundays, October 19 and 26, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.



Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311



Alpharetta Library*

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009



Buckhead Library*

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305



C.T. Martin Recreation Center*

3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311



East Point Library*

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344



East Roswell Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076



Elections Hub

5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road

Union City, GA 30213



Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center

5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, GA 30291



Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

South Fulton, GA 30291



Grant Park Recreation Center

537 Park Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30312



Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center

3636 College Street

College Park, GA 30337



Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306



Mechanicsville Library

400 Formwalt Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30312



Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, GA 30310



Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009



North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350



Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318



Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library*

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005



Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075



Sandy Springs Library*

395 Mount Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA 30328



South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349



Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road SW

South Fulton, GA 30331



Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway

Palmetto, GA 30268



Wolf Creek Library*

3100 Enon Road

South Fulton, GA 30331







ASTERISK* INDICATES ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION

Operating hours for each advance voting site are as follows:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.Saturdays, October 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.Sundays, October 19 and 26, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.