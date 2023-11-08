New Birth Missionary Baptist Partners to Expands Health Services in South DeKalb

Community Healthcare of America Clinic Grand Opening at New Birth Bridges the Gap, Shines Light on Health Disparities Amid “Medicaid Unwinding” in Georgia

A leader in providing community-focused access and solutions to looming health disparities, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is announcing an innovative new partnership with Community Healthcare of America to expand medical and preventative health services in South DeKalb. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant, U.S. Senator John Ossoff, DeKalb Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond and a host of community leaders and representatives will commemorate the grand opening of a new medical clinic on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Life Center on the New Birth Campus, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest.

In Georgia, the “Medicaid Unwinding” process has already removed more than 170,000 adults and kids from Medicaid and is expected to remove thousands more as the yearlong review of all 2.7 million Medicaid recipients in Georgia continues. “As many residents grapple with the reality that the threat to critical healthcare services remains a constant struggle, it’s imperative for leaders in the community to work collaboratively to ensure families, especially those in underserved communities, have access to medical options and resources to tackle persistent health problems,” said Bryant. “The Community Healthcare of America Clinic at New Birth is an innovative faith and private industry partnership that endeavors to help bridge the gap between those who need care and the significant barriers to quality healthcare that too often persists in communities of color.”

From annual blood drives, to wide-scale medical testing, and drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination events, New Birth has remained a guiding force in expanding valuable resources to improve health-related outcomes for its members and surrounding communities. “Now more than ever it’s imperative that we pivot from a reactive stance and take a proactive posture to our overall health and wellness,” said Bryant. “Our Family Life Center continues to expand fitness and wellness activities that have become a cornerstone in keeping families, youth and our seniors active and on a health-focused trajectory. The addition of the Community Healthcare of America Clinic on our campus is another exciting extension of New Birth’s purpose-driven work and mission.”

Community Healthcare of America Clinic at New Birth is a multi-specialty medical clinic offering primary care, urgent care, disease prevention, lower extremity healthcare -including podiatric medicine. The clinic will feature a full-service laboratory for testing and various screenings will also be offered throughout the year to help detect, treat and prevent early-stage health issues. These include screening for vascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes. Medical clinic leaders note that onsite services will evolve to treat identified needs and pathologies most prevalent for the surrounding community. The clinic, which plans to officially welcome patients on Nov. 13, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only.

Staffed by multiple doctors, physician assistants and nurses, Community Healthcare of America Clinic at New Birth services multiple levels of health needs from insured to Medicaid. Future plans include the deployment of Community Healthcare of America Clinic mobile units to provide expanded medical services. The mobile healthcare units will be designed to perform specific types of on-site treatments as well as support needed screenings and other health-related services. Visit www.communityhcoa.com for more information or call 770-217-1823.

