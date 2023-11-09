Music Producer L.A. Reid; Is He the Latest Me Too Casualty

Music Mogul and Grammy-winning producer Antonio “L.A.” Reid, is joining the ranks scores of other powerful entertainment and music industry executives after a former employee filed a lawsuit against the famed entertainment guru claiming that he sexually assaulted her and derailed her career.

“This litigation is not only about the horrific physical assaults that Ms. Dixon had to endure but it is also about the irreparable damage done to the rare and blossoming career of an extraordinary talent,” the lawsuit said.

Drew Dixon filed the lawsuit Wednesday in a New York federal court. Dixon, who worked for Reid when he was chief executive of Arista Records, alleges that Reid sexually assaulted her twice in 2001 and later cut her budget and sidelined artists when she rebuffed his continued advances.

“This litigation is not only about the horrific physical assaults that Ms. Dixon had to endure but it is also about the irreparable damage done to the rare and blossoming career of an extraordinary talent,” the lawsuit, obtained by Variety, states.

Dixon left Arista in 2002 and contends that her “meteoric trajectory” in the music business was cut short by Reid’s harassment.

About Post Author