Accused Killer of Migos’ Takeoff Allowed to Roam Free

One year to the day when Migos group member Takeoff, was gunned down at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, the man charged in his murder has been released from house arrest and will be allowed to enjoy the freedoms he was unable to enjoy while confined to his home.

A little less than a year after Patrick Xavier Clark was charged, and arrested in the murder of Atlanta-based rap group Migos’ beloved member Takeoff, the accused killed can venture beyond the general perimeter of his residence, allowing him to resume a normal lifestyle and a better quality of life.

Clark was initially released from jail after posting a $1 million bond in December of 2022.

In June 2023 Takeoff’s mother decided to take legal action against the venue where he son was killed. Titania Davenport filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston.

In the complaint, Davenport says the defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event…Defendants breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe.”

Takeoff – whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball – was one-third of the rap group, Migos, which included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

About Post Author