Ex-Cop Gets Probation After Beating Black Man Amid George Floyd Protests

A former Minneapolis police officer won’t get prison time for beating a Black man amid 2020 demonstrations following George Floyd’s death.

Ex-cop Justin Stetson pleaded guilty in May to third-degree assault and misconduct of a police officer in connection to the assault of Jaleel Stallings. In accordance with his plea deal, Stetson was sentenced to 15 days at the county workhouse and two years of probation, per KSTP.

Stetson will also have his assault conviction dropped to a misdemeanor barring that he follows the terms of his probation, which includes completing an anger management course.

Video shows Stetson kicked and punched Stallings and slammed his head into the ground in May 2020. The incident occurred after Stallings was hit with a rubber bullet by police, and he fired back at their unmarked van.

Stallings was initially charged with trying to kill the officers, but he was acquitted during a trial. He settled an excessive force lawsuit with the city and was awarded $1.5 million.