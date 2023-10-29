At Least 15 People Injured In Shooting At Chicago Halloween Party

Photo: Getty Images

At least 15 people were shot during a large Halloween party in Chicago on Sunday (October 29), CNN reports.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found a man firing a weapon “into the location where a gathering was taking place,” police said in a statement.

“The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away.”

Victims of the shooting include six women and nine men ranging from ages 26 to 53. A 26-year-old woman who was shot in the left hip and right buttocks and a 48-year-old man who was hit on his hip and thighs remain in critical condition.

The suspect was wielding a handgun when he was taken into custody. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.