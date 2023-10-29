Emancipation’ Actor Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones Dead At 46

Photo: Beastie Boxing Gym

Actor and boxer Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones has died, per People. He was 46.

On Sunday (October 22), Jones’ boxing gym announced that the founder had died on October 16.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Beastie Boxing Gym Founder, Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones,” his company said in a statement. “Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others. He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift. Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym.”

Jones was someone who “inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible,” the statement added.

The 46-year-old was also known for his roles in Emancipation, starring Will Smith, The Terminal List, The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw, Princess of the Row, and Marshall County.

Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua posted a tribute to Jones on social media following his death.

“R.I.P to my good brother and friend. You were always the light in the room and on the set,” Fuqua wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Jones praying. “You will be deeply missed and forever loved. MAY THE WIND ALWAYS BE UNDER YOUR WINGS CHAMP as you ascend into the Heavens. Dream team forever🙏🏿💪🏿✊🏿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoine Fuqua (@antoinefuqua)

Jones is survived by his wife, Barbie Jones, and their children, Brooklyn, Braxton, and Bryston. A GoFundMe page was started to raise money to support the family.

Jones’ cause of death remains unknown.