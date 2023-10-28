Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Launches New Podcast to Increase Constituent Engagement 

Podcast Provides Unprecedented Content on Issues from Politics, to Community, Health and More to Educate and Enlighten DeKalb Residents.

Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is proud to announce the production of The Weekly Chat Podcast. The revolutionary new Podcast is now available across a variety of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Amazon Music. Shot in the style of a Howard Stern-type radio show, guests can listen or watch the Podcast discussion bi-weekly.

“I am beyond excited to present The Weekly Chat. I’ve been working on the show content and concept for quite some time. I hope the Podcast can become a model for other municipalities that wish to expand their constituent engagement. As a professional, I spent two decades in mass media and communications, so I understand the value of communication and engagement with our residents in DeKalb,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson.

The show will feature organizations, services, local and national conversations that are relevant to the community. The kick-off episode of the podcast includes a discussion on the opioid crisis and features a critical, informative discussion with Mahlet Solomon, Director of Development at the Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition. “Opioid use has reached pandemic levels and we are seeing a new deadly trend of fentanyl being laced with xylazine. The mixture is so deadly, the Biden administration is declaring xylazine-laced fentanyl an official emerging drug threat to the nation. This is the first time any drug has been given that label. Xylazine is so potent that even an amount the size of a grain of salt can be deadly. Xylazine-related deaths in Georgia have occurred in Fulton, Cobb, Dekalb and Gwinnett Counties.

According to Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, “I want all DeKalb residents to be informed about this drug pandemic. I do not want a single resident to be uninformed. I am dedicated to providing information and content using the podcast so that residents can understand issues that affect health and public safety, as well as DeKalb services and departments, trending issues, and community related issues.”

For media coverage or to schedule an interview with Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, email Leah Davis at gldavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470.889.4212. To learn more about The Weekly Chat, visit www.theweeklychat.com to experience new Podcast episodes and join the conversation.

