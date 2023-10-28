Digital Daily

Althea Gibson, Ida B. Wells To Be Featured On 2025 U.S. Quarters

Star athlete Althea Gibson and NAACP co-founder Ida B. Wells are set to be featured on quarters in 2025.

According to The Root, Gibson and Wells are among the five women who will be highlighted on 2025 quarters, the U.S. Mint announced.

The 2025 quarters are the last set of a four-year, 20-coin production that celebrates important women in American history.

“It’s a privilege for the Mint to connect America through coins, and to tell our nation’s story through honoring the women in this amazing program,” Mint Director Ventris Gibson said in a statement. “The pioneering women we have recognized are among the many in our nation’s history who have made significant contributions and championed change in their own unique way.”

Wells was a prominent civil rights activist and investigative journalist who helped start the NAACP. Her work is widely regarded as the foundation for the Civil Rights Movement.

Gibson made history as the first Black woman to win a Grand Slam title in 1956. She was also the first Black athlete in the Women’s Professional Golf Tour.

Other women to be honored on 2025 U.S. quarters include Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low, disabilities activist Stacey Park Milbern, and astronomer Vera Rubin.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

