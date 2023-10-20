Black Dad Dances Along With Daughter’s Cheer Routine In Viral TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas dad is going viral for the way he’s supporting his daughter’s cheer career.

In a video shared on TikTok, Andre Simmons can be seen dancing in the stands as his daughter Jazlyn and her cheer team at Temple High School performed a routine.

Simmons was praised on social media as “cheer dad of the year” for following along with the routine and nailing all the moves.

“Everyone always asks Andrè Simmons about the boys continuing his football legacy little do they know he’s waited his whole life to be a cheer dad,” Cecelia Simmons, Jazyln’s mom, captioned the TikTok.

Simmons, who said he’s often away for work as an infantryman, told Good Morning America he learned his daughter’s routine because he wanted to “create a lifelong memory.”

“She thought she made the varsity cheer team so my way of supporting her and kind of trying to make up that time lost is doing things that she loves and surprising her with joining her in the cheer during the football game,” Simmons said. “Once I got it down pat, I just jumped up there when I heard the band finally bring the song up and I got up there and did it with her.”

Simmons said he plans to continue to find new ways to cheer on his daughter.

“At the end of the day, it’s all for her. So I’m gonna get up there and do the cheer with her,” he said.