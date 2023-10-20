Why Sidney Powell’s Guilty Plea Gives Fani Willis An Edge On Donald Trump In Georgia RICO Case

District Attorney Fani Willis gained a major edge in the highly-publicized election fraud case that involves indicted former President Donald Trump.

This week, Willis and her team of prosecutors offered a plea deal to Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell. With the deal, Powell agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanors after initially being charged with seven felonies. Powell will be placed on six years probation and avoid jail time. And she will have to write a letter of apology to voters in Georgia.

However, she also agreed to testify against Trump and her other co-defendants.

Powell could be a key witness for Willis due to her proximity to Trump. She served as Trump’s lawyer during his run for re-election in 2020. She tampered with voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Powell appeared on multiple media platforms and put out unhinged conspiracy theories about the election. She once told reporters at Newsmax that “Trump lost Georgia because Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by an election systems company.”

She also claimed that Kemp rigged the election machines in Georgia. And in a press conference, she said Trump defeated Joe Biden by “a landslide” in the popular vote.

Powell initially grew favor with Trump after she wrote think-pieces on why Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s relationship with Russia was an effort to undermine him. She eventually became a member of Trump’s legal team.

As a result, Powell’s plea deal could be a game-changer for Willis and the prosecution. Powell can help build the case that Trump and his co-defendants all conspired to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Her plea could also inspire other co-defendants to reach a deal with prosecutors.

Powell is now the second co-defendant who struck a plea deal. Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman, pleaded guilty last month to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference.

Powell was initially scheduled to go on trial with Kenneth Chesebro who demanded a speedy trial. The jury selection for Chesebro will begin today in Fulton County.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

After his indictment along with 18 co-defendants, Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers.

About Post Author