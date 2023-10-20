Fani Willis Strikes Plea Deal With Kenneth Chesebro, Another Trump Attorney In Georgia Election Scandal

Another one of Donald Trump’s co-defendant’s has taken a plea deal in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Today, former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony of filing false documents. Chesebro’s plan was to file the false documents in order to help Trump’s campaign put forth unauthorized slates of GOP electors in Georgia and six other states.

Chesebro and other Trump affiliates wanted then-Vice President Mike Pence to use false GOP electors to justify delaying Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory, or throw out Biden’s lawful electors.

Chesebro has agreed to testify against Trump and other co-defendants.

The deal comes one day after Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors offered a plea deal to Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell.

With the deal, Powell agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanors after initially being charged with seven felonies. Powell will be placed on six years probation and avoid jail time. And she will have to write a letter of apology to voters in Georgia.

She also agreed to testify against Trump and her other co-defendants.

Powell could be a key witness for Willis due to her proximity to Trump. She served as Trump’s lawyer during his run for re-election in 2020. She tampered with voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Powell appeared on multiple media platforms and put out unhinged conspiracy theories about the election. She once told reporters at Newsmax that “Trump lost Georgia because Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by an election systems company.”

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

After his indictment along with 18 co-defendants, Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers.

