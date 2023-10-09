Sen. Cory Booker Forced To Take Shelter In Israel After Hamas Attack

Photo: Getty Images

Sen. Cory Booker said he was jogging in Jerusalem on Saturday, Oct. 7 when Hamas’ attack on Israel began.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Booker said he was advised to get back to his hotel as Hamas militants moved into Israel and thousands of rockets were launched.

The New Jersey Democrat said he took cover in a hotel bomb shelter with a number of people, including “many Americans.”

“Frightened faces, there were children and elderly, families, many Americans,” Booker said in the video. “There was a sense of fear and worry and a knowledge to many of us that there were horrific things going on around the country at that time.

I was in Israel when the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas started on Saturday. My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these… pic.twitter.com/E4BgEZxSTC

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 8, 2023

Booker had been in Israel since Friday (October 6) for the Abraham Acords summit in Tel Aviv, which he was scheduled to speak at on Tuesday (October 10).

His office said Sunday (October 8) that he would be leaving the country early due to the Hamas attack and the declaration of war from Israeli Prime Minister,

In his video, Booker mourned the hundreds who have died and thousands who have been wounded in the attacks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that his office is working to verify reports that “several” Americans have died or been taken hostage, per USA Today.

“My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these sickening terrorist attacks,” Booker said. “After this experience, more than ever, I am committed to working with my colleagues in the Senate to continue supporting Israel’s security and ensuring stability in the region — and I hope one day soon, a long-term and just peace in the region.”