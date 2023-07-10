Black-owned Social Media App, Spill, Serves the Tea to Black Twitter Users

A group of Black Twitter users is planning to switch to a new Black-owned social media app called Spill. The app was created by a group of former Twitter users who left the company during the dark days of the Elon MusK takeover. Twitter users continue to complain about a number of restrictions imposed by the new owner including the number of tweets users can see.

Spill shared a sneak peek at what’s to come and announced that early access to the app will begin in a few weeks.

“We just want to say that we continue to appreciate the patience and feedback as we prepare for early access,” Spill said in a tweet. “We know y’all want this yesterday so we’re moving as fast and as thoughtfully as we can to ensure we give you something special.” The Spill feed has a left tab, called “Fresh Tea,” where users can discover recommended or trending content and a right tab, “My Brew,” where users see posts from people they are following. The tabs are similar to Twitter’s “For You” and “Following” feeds. The social platform, created by ex-Twitter employees Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, has garnered online buzz in the last week, with Black celebrities including musician Questlove and actor Keke Palmer counted among its recent members. Terrell said his team is building a large language artificial intelligence model trained by Black LGBTQ people to identify discriminatory content in addition to using human moderators.

“We are here to build a place that centers Black folks, queer folks and other marginalized groups,” Terrell said in a video interview. “We’re not tolerating any hate.”

Currently access to Spill is by invitation only. New users will need to join the waitlist at the companies website.

