Jamie Foxx Spotted On Boat Months After Mysterious Hospitalization In Atlanta

Jamie Foxx was reportedly spotted out in public for the first time since being hospitalized in Atlanta due to a mysterious illness. On July 9, footage emerged of Foxx sitting on a boat while on the Chicago River. Foxx waved at fans and looked rather healthy in the clip.

The clip appeared to be a good sign following the mysterious health scare.

In April, Foxx suffered a medical emergency while filming a new movie in Atlanta. He remained hospitalized for months following the incident. During that time, several rumors emerged on social media about the entertainer’s health.

On May 12, after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital. She also said he was “recuperating” and “playing pickleball.”

Foxx’s family members were later photographed arriving at a rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in recovery of strokes and other debilitating illnesses.

Foxx is now recovering and has reportedly been told to relax more once he’s released.

Along with the film he was shooting in Atlanta, Foxx is also the hosts of the TV show “Beat Shazam.” And Foxx will star in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” which will be released on July 21.

