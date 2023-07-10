Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul’s Estate Remains in Limbo, Sons Go to Court

Sons of the late and legendary Aretha Franklin will appear in court this today, Monday, July 10th to decide which of Franklin’s handwritten wills is the real thing – the one found in the cabinet or the one between the couch cushions.

Over the past four year’s since Franklin’s death, her four sons have been embroiled in a testy battle over her estate in Michigan probate courts. However only three of the four will appear in court this morning as Franklin’s eldest son, Clarence Franklin, who has a mental illness and is under a legal guardianship, has reached a settlement for an undisclosed percentage of the estate. The celebrated singer reportedly wrote in one of the documents “Kecalf, Eddie and Teddy must check on Clarence and give him$,” according to court filings.

The Queen of Soul was reportedly acutely aware of her worth as she wrote in the 2014 document (the one in the cabinet) that her gowns “could be auctioned at Sotheby Auction House NY … or go to [the] Smithsonian Museum in Washington or whatever they chose.” She also directed that her piano’s be auctioned at Sothebey’s.

While the full value of the estate has not been made public, (Franklin was extremely private about her financial affairs), but after paying $8 million in back taxes the multi-million dollar estate remains substantial.

Franklin died in 2018 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

About Post Author