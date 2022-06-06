Probate Court to Host Free Wedding Ceremonies in June

Twenty couples will receive the free ceremony on June 24, 2022.

ATLANTA – Fulton County Probate Court and Judge Kenya Johnson will offer free wedding ceremonies to couples in June, Probate Court’s busiest month for marriage licenses.

Judge Johnson will perform the ceremonies on Friday, June 24 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Historic Fulton County Courthouse at 136 Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta.

Couples will have the chance to ‘walk down the aisle’ in a decorated courtroom as Probate Court celebrates the June 26, 2015 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, which allowed for states to recognize same sex marriages. This free wedding event is open to all couples.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Probate Court suspended its popular monthly mass wedding ceremonies due to safety,” said Judge Johnson. “As June is our highest demand for marriage licenses and to celebrate the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriages, Probate Court will offer a free opportunity for couples to walk down the aisle in our courtroom with family and friends present. In a time of rising prices and limited resources, Probate Court is excited to help by decorating our courtroom to provide a special and memorable experience for Fulton County citizens.”

Couples are required to schedule a time to walk down the aisle through Probate Court’s website. Appointments are available on a first-come basis. Participants must apply for a marriage license in advance in Probate Court prior to their appointment ($56 fee) and bring their marriage license with them along with a valid photo ID.

To schedule a ceremony and learn how to obtain a marriage license, visit https://fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/probate-court

Free wedding ceremonies are offered to Fulton County residents only. Each couple may invite up to 10 guests to attend their ceremony in person. Masks are required inside of the Fulton County Courthouse and COVID protocols will be strictly enforced for in-person attendees.

