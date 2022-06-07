‘Block Party’ hits theaters June 8 for Juneteenth Celebration and Summer Sizzles

Block Party, a side-splitting new film brought to the screen by a trio of black female producers promises to deliver big on laughter and learning for movie fans this summer. The film, produced by Branch Out productions, a Black female-owned production company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan is on the list of break-out comedy hits bringing sizzle to the silver screen and much-needed relief to movie fans just in time to kick off the summer movie lineup.

Block Party is the hilarious story of neighborhood celebrations and lively reunions that are at the center of urban culture and summer holidays. In this film, the Juneteenth commemoration takes center stage as Keke McQueen, a recent Harvard grad – played by Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People) – rolls up her sleeves and risks a prominent position to rescue her high-spirited Grandmother (Margaret Avery, The Color Purple) and her increasingly fragile memory by restoring her beloved Juneteenth block party celebration.

Keke’s family relationships have become slightly fractured, and Grandma Janice’s slow dementia-induced decline means that her plans to ditch her small-town life in Grand Rapids for a major move to Atlanta will have to be put on hold. She’s committed to helping her family and her community remember the richness of living and loving the way they once did.

Block Party’s super impressive cast includes veteran actor John Amos, acclaimed actress Golden Brooks, comedians Faizon Love, Luenell, and Birgundi Baker and Black Hollywood heartthrob, Terayle.

Watch the hilarity, hijinks and hysterics pop off like fireworks below.

The film hits theaters nationwide on June 8 and will begin streaming on BET and BET+ on June 16, just in time for the Juneteenth holiday commemoration on June 19.