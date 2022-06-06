Real Times Media Names New Director Of Marketing Communications Veteran Taquinda Johnson

Detroit – Real Times Media welcomes TaQuinda Johnson as Director of Marketing. With over 16 years of experience within the communications and public relations sector, TaQuinda has developed and implemented integrated marketing and communications strategies within several industries including higher education, automotive, healthcare, and non-profit sectors.

“TaQuinda is a great addition to our team to elevate the exposure of the Real Times Media brand. As we broaden the reach of our signature programming, such as Pancakes & Politics and Who’s Who in Black, her years of experience in integrated marketing and communications will prove to be invaluable,” said Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson.

As Director of Marketing, TaQuinda is responsible for developing, evaluating, implementing, and overseeing the marketing and communications activities for Who’s Who In Black, RTM360, and other Real Times Media properties as needed while maintaining the integrity of the RTM brands across multiple platforms.

“Real Times Media has served as a staple within the Black community for over 100 years and I’m proud to be a part of this legacy,” said TaQuinda. “I am truly looking forward to doing my part in continuing to enrich and expand the voice of the brand while continuing the company’s tradition of amplifying African American voices, our culture, and displaying Black excellence through multimedia.”

Passionate about helping brands expand their reach and display their cultures online and in the marketplace, TaQuinda’s experience has afforded her the opportunity to work with various institutions and brands such as Eastern Michigan University, Stellar Gospel Music Awards, GM Minority Dealers Association, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Inaxxs Music Business Conference (IMBC).

TaQuinda is a two-time Alumna of Eastern Michigan University where she received her Master’s degree in Integrated Marketing and Communications and an undergraduate degree in Public Relations.

She is a member of the National Public Relations Society of America – Detroit Chapter, where she serves as an executive board member and the organization’s Diversity and Inclusion liaison. TaQuinda is also a member of the Inkster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. where she serves in various leadership capacities.

ABOUT REAL TIMES MEDIA

Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2003, but its legacy stretches back over 100 years. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences.

In addition to its news organization, RTM is the parent company of Who’s Who In Black, a business lifestyle brand focused on live and virtual programming, RTM360°, a cultural marketing communications consultancy, Studio 1452, the company’s digital content creation arm, and RTM Digital Studios, an unparalleled archive of historical photographs, videos, and film clips of the African American experience available through licensing for advertising, marketing, publishing, and film initiatives.