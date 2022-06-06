Real Times Media Names New Vp Of Special Events And Programming, Opal Maye

Real Times Media (RTM) welcomes Opal Maye as Vice President of Special Events and Programming. Opal has more than two decades of professional promotional marketing and event execution experience, spanning corporate, nonprofit and agency sectors. In her new role, she will oversee profitability and budgeting, in addition to managing event execution, production, and promotion.

“As we reengage with our nation-wide audiences post-covid, Opal’s expertise and corporate track record has proven valuable in delivering profitability and cohesiveness in event management with all of our brands. Her innovative vision will aid the continued growth of RTM,” said RTM CEO Hiram Jackson.

In addition, to her most recent work tenure with the Detroit Urban League, she has held senior level positions with Jack Morton Worldwide, Global Hue/Multi Connect Marketing, Focus: HOPE and the former Chrysler Group LLC.

“I’m looking forward to using my event production skillset to build upon the structure set in place and expand the reach of Real Times Media,” said Opal. “I think what we do is very important, and I consider it my mission. I think celebrating Black excellence, telling our stories, letting our voices be heard is powerful and real. I think from that perspective, what we do brings so much more value.”

Opal holds a Master of Science in Business Management with a major in Marketing from Walsh College, and a Baccalaureate of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, Detroit. She resides in Canton, Michigan with her husband Bernard Maye.

ABOUT REAL TIMES MEDIA

Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2003, but its legacy stretches back over 100 years. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences.

In addition to its news organization, RTM is the parent company of Who’s Who In Black, a business lifestyle brand focused on live and virtual programming, RTM360°, a cultural marketing communications consultancy, Studio 1452, the company’s digital content creation arm, and RTM Digital Studios, an unparalleled archive of historical photographs, videos, and film clips of the African American experience available through licensing for advertising, marketing, publishing, and film initiatives.